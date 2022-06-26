LEWIS, Donna Lea



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 19, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Hallie Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lester Lewis, nine siblings, and her step-father William Amos.



Donna is survived by two children, Teresa (Richard) Stichtenoth and Bryan Lewis; two grandchildren; Lisa (Shane) Stanton and Jessica Stichtenoth; one great-grandchild, Chelsea Murray; sister,



Norma Maus. She is also survived by numerous friends. Donna was employed by Kroger's meat department for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and traveling. The most



important thing to Donna was her family. She loved to spoil her grandchildren. Donna is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. The family would like to thank Hospice for their kindness and compassion



during such a difficult time. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home-South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am following the visitation, with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Please visit



