Estella (Portis) Lewis



Sunrise May 20, 1933



Sunset Sept. 7, 2022



It's just me, give me a call, love you, bye bye.



We miss your message everyday. We miss your talks, smile, touch and love in so many ways. It's just us mom, love you bye bye.



Greatly missed by DonJean, Ricky and NeNe



