LEWIS, Etta Marie



Etta Marie Lewis, age 88, of Somerville, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. She was born November 27, 1932, in Elliott County, KY, to the late Lonnie and Clacy (Parker) Thornsberry. She was a founding member of the West Elkton Church of Christ; and she retired from the Avon Factory in Springdale, OH. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Gary



Milton Cassity; second husband Claude Lewis; and sister Ruby Wallace. She is survived by her son Gary "Mike" Cassity; son Warren (Barbara) Cassity; grandchildren: Kelly (Jeffery) Cassity Wilder, Jason Cassity, Keira (Donald) Cassity Smith, Ashley (Steve) Cassity Streck and Brittany (Lloyd) Cassity Lamb; great-grandchildren: Quinton Wilder, Carly Wilder, Kobi Wilder, Ashton Cassity, Dakota Smith, Corbin Smith, Blake Smith,



Gavin Streck, Michaela Streck and Chloe Lamb; sisters: Thelma, Ava, Della and Marlene; brothers: James Delbert, Edgar and Donald; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the West Elkton Church of Christ, 12152 State Route 503, West Elkton, OH, with Pastor Hugh Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard



Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to West Elkton Church of Christ. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

