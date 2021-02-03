LEWIS, Janice Louise
77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born April 3, 1943, in Newhall, West
Virginia, the daughter of the late James & Edith Shrader.
Janice enjoyed baking and was known as "The Cake Lady" of The Masonic Community. She is survived by her children,
Joseph (Kathy) Lewis, Denise Lewis; grandchildren, Joseph Jr., (Lindsay), Meghan, Jessica, Brandi, Becky, and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ryder, Brayden, Eleora, Odelia, Aviella, Ezekiel, Apollo, Andrew and Isiah; brothers and sisters, Tom (Kayoko) Shrader, Bob (Linda) Shrader, Nancy (Chuck) Glass, Mary Lou (Tom) Shively, Larry (Carol) Shrader, Harold (Pat) Shrader, Randal Shrader; special friend, Barbara Rupert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lewis; sister Katherine Cox, son
Christopher; sister-in-law Kathleen. A memorial service will be held at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11 AM, with visitation an hour prior. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344
