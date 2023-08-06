Lewis, Janis

Lewis (Walker), Janis L.



Janis L. Lewis (nee Walker), 87, of Avon, Ohio and formerly of Trotwood, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born May 7, 1936 in Cumberland County, Tennessee and was the youngest of ten children to V.L. and Minnie Belle (Stevens) Walker.



Janis was raised in Tennessee, where she met and married Herman Lewis. His work brought them north to Trotwood in the mid 1950's where they settled and raised their family. Following her time as a devoted homemaker, Janis returned to school and proudly earned her GED and then began working. Her favorite job was with GNC Vitamin Shoppe, where she began as a clerk and worked her way up to manager of her store. In addition to working, Janis found joy in maintaining her fitness and enjoyed working out. She was also a devoted friend and church member. But her greatest joy was her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retirement, Janis and Herman moved to Kentucky in the mid 1990's to be near family there. Several years after Herman's passing, Janis moved to Avon, Ohio to be near other family there.



Janis is survived by two sons Greg Lewis (Deb) and Brian Lewis (Karen); daughter-in-law Cynda Lewis; grandchildren Rebecca Lewis, Rachel Smith (Tony), Valerie Buher (Mike), Zachery Lewis (Victoria), Shannon Scott (Donnie), Mark Lewis (Rebecca), and Keith Lewis; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Lewis; son Gary Lewis; parents and siblings.



Memorial contributions suggested to Bella Care Hospice, 5000 Rockside Road, Suite 150, Independence, OH 44131.



Private services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort, Kentucky.



