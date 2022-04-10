LEWIS, Jill

LEWIS (Creech)



(née Hobbs), Jill Susan



Jill Susan Lewis (Creech) (née Hobbs) passed away on



Sunday, April 3. She is survived by her husband, Carl Lewis, daughters Michelle Creech (Dean Crouch), Briana Rix (Doug), Charlotte Creech (Stuart Wagner), her son Rance Creech, and three grandsons



Elliott Gibson-Creech, Jack Wagner and Daniel Wagner. She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Jean Hobbs and her three brothers Jack, Dale and Dane. Jill had innumerable friends and extended family whom she loved and she made sure that each and every one of them knew that they were loved. Anyone who knows her will remember her



unforgettable smile, her laugh and her witty sense of humor. She was by turns a traveler, an artist, a dancer, a writer, a



pilot, a seamstress, a daughter, a sister, a friend and most of all, a Mother. She will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones. A Gathering of Friends will be from 1-3 pm,



Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Pastor Deb Holder



officiating. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 pm at the



funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com