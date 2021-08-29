LEWIS, Madonna Dene



Passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the age of 83. She left behind her three children and seven grandchildren. Her daughter, Shawn (Wells) and son Austin, live in Ohio,



daughter Angie (Sall) and son-in-law Steven and their



children Lewis, Oliver, Henry, and Evie live in Connecticut, and son Dane and daughter-in-law Amanda, and their children



Ruby and Jude, live in New York She was preceded in death by her husband Dale. Her children would like to thank the nurses that cared for their mom at the end of her life. The family had a private service at David's cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com