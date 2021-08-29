LEWIS, Margaret Long



Margaret Long Lewis, 103 years old, died at home in Hamilton, Ohio, Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021. Margaret was born to George Milton Long and Luella Gillespie on December 17, 1917, in Burgaw, North Carolina. Margaret attended Queen College before starting her career in radio. She married Herbert Tilford Lewis, "Lew", at First Presbyterian Church of Goldsboro, NC, in 1952 and they celebrated 66 years of marriage together. She survived over a century of history including the Spanish flu, passing of the 19th amendment, the Great Depression, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and 19 US Presidents. Throughout her career in radio and newspaper in North Carolina, Margaret traveled to Europe as a reporter, wrote countless advertising jingles, and collaborated with Andy Griffith and Henry Mancini. Margaret was extremely proud of Lew's military accomplishments and fiercely supported their family, moving households over 25 times, living everywhere from Kodiak, Alaska, to Sicily and Naples, Italy. While stationed in Naples, Margaret and Lew had a private audience with Pope John Paul II. Margaret and Lew moved to Hamilton, Ohio, to be closer to family in 2015. They were warmly welcomed by the Berkeley Square community and The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, Ohio. Margaret was an integral part of the community. She was a member of PEO, Hannah Circle and Daughter of the American Revolution. Margaret loved hosting dinner parties for friends and family at Berkley Square, playing Scrabble, and watching Jeopardy each night. Margaret was well known at Church and Navy social gatherings for her talents on the piano and organ. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, and oil painting. Throughout her life, she painted dozens of beautiful landscape portraits that are treasured by loved ones in homes all over the world. Margaret is survived by her sons Mark of Houston, Texas; John (Heather) of Hamilton, Ohio; Bryan (Marisa) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and her four beloved grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Jackson, and Isabel who will miss her dearly. Margaret's family thanks the staff at Colonial at Home for the kind and loving care they provided, especially Jonnie Carrethers. A Celebration of Life service will take place at The Presbyterian Church on Front Street on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Hamilton Presbyterian Church Choral Scholar Program. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

