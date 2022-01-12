LEWIS, Maxine "Sara"



Maxine "Sara" Lewis was born on May 11, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Ada Reid. She departed this life peacefully on January 6, 2022. She leaves to mourn, a loving and devoted family which includes her husband of 63 years, James Royal Lewis; her sister Julia Reid; sons, Vaughn Royal Lewis (wife Lori Lewis), Lance Ramon Lewis (wife Mindy Lewis), and daughter, Alicia Renee Joseph (husband Clarence Joseph); grandchildren, Andrea Wood, Derrick Lewis, Danielle Abney, Daniel Lewis, Isiah Lewis, Payton Lewis, Taylor Joseph, London Lewis, and Legend Lewis; great-grandchildren; and other dedicated relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, January 14, 2022, at the House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service 12pm. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

