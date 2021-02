MILTON R. LEWIS



This is in the loving memory on Valentines Day.



To my never ending love,



Milton R. Lewis who passed away much too soon on



November 27, 2020. Milton will be so missed by myself, Saundra A. Davis and



the Davis Family; who loved him, and cherished the



memories of our 40 plus years



relationship. Beginning from our early 20s to our mid 60s.



Endless love.



Your Honey Baby,



Saundra A. Davis