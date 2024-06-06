Lewis, Robert S. "Rob"



was born on August 7, 1961, and died on May 29, 2024. Rob is survived by his wife, Amanda R. Sheppard, mother Judith Lewis, brothers Richard "Rick J. Lewis Jr., William "Earl" E. Lewis, and Thomas "Tom" W. Lewis. He was preceded by his father Richard J. Lewis. He is also survived by his many friends he had from work, NSSA, and NMLRA. After graduating from Scarlet Oaks Vocational School, Rob became a machinist. A "Tool and Dye man" as he would say. He owned his own business, TRI-L Machine, for 40 years, where he mainly created and worked on guns. He loved scuba diving, motorcycles, his dogs, billiards, darts, swimming, and competition shooting. While he shot competitively with the NMLRA, he was a range officer for many years. There will be a wake planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to NMLRA, NSSA, or Cancer Research.



