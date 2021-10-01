dayton-daily-news logo
LEWIS, Roger

LEWIS, Roger L.

72, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born August 29, 1949, in Dayton, the son of the late Delbert and Dora (Campbell) Lewis. Roger was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, attaining the rank of Sergeant and served two tours in the Vietnam War, enlisting in 1966, honorably discharged in 1970. He retired as a Union Carpenter from Local 104/136 Dayton, OH. Roger was a member of Disabled American Veterans. He is preceded death by his brothers Ronnie and Jerry Lewis.

Roger is survived by his son Roger L. (fiancée Kate Gilliam) Lewis, Jr.; daughter Tina Lewis; grandchildren Aaron Frank, Brandon Lewis, Brent (Samantha) Lewis, Codi Frank, Kassidy Lewis and Kaylee Crackle; special great-granddaughter Haezel Lewis; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley

Funeral Home. Burial with Honors will be held Tuesday,

October 5, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Dayton National Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.trostelchapman.com



