LEWIS, RONALD

Ronald Leslie "Ronnie" Lewis, 74, born on February 16, 1948, to the late James W. and Betty L. (Tyler) Lewis, transitioned from this life on Monday, July 25, 2022.



Ronnie grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1966. He went on to work at International Harvester (Navistar), retiring after over 30 years of service. Following retirement, Ronnie continued to keep himself busy, working at Springfield Community Hospital and for Enterprise out of Columbus, OH.



He was an avid sports enthusiast and the Pittsburgh Steelers were his favorite team. He loved listening to Motown or anything with a good beat for toe-tapping, watching Westerns on TV with his wife Sharon, and thoroughly enjoyed the various family festivities where he could listen in on their stories to add his two-cents ("Right!") and was always known to be taking pictures and videos of all the fun being had.



Memories that will forever be cherished by his family include the saltshaker that he always carried in his pocket; nothing was ever seasoned enough! His ability to fix anything to which he called himself MacGyver and his family said he was the best "Jimmy Rigger" there ever was.



In addition to his loving parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Harrison Cooley Lewis; and his sister, Denese M. Lewis.



He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 54 years, Sharon L. (Warren) Lewis; their daughters, Gina M. Lewis and Robyn D. Lewis; sister and brother-in-law, Lenese and Bishop H. Anthony Stephens; grandchildren, Brittani M. Lewis, Bridgett A. Lewis, Mahlea C. Lewis, Cameron A. (Tawny) Lewis, Darric H. (Rachel) Lewis, Haillie M. Lewis, Alayna L. Lewis-Petrikas and Ashton H.R. Petrikas; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. Also surviving is daughter, Shawn Glenn-Averette and her daughter, Jewell T. Averette.



A memorial service for Ronnie will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Rev. William Earl Richardson will be officiating.



