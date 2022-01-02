LEWIS, Sr., Theo



75 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on December 24, 2021. Theo was born on December 16, 1946, in Manchester, Kentucky, to parents, Willie and Arbell (Mary Bell) Lewis. Theo was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Arbell Lewis, siblings, Donny Earl Lewis, WT Lewis, Gary Lewis, Pauline Powell (Lewis), Grace Jewell, Christine Napier.



Theo is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter. Theo Lewis Jr., and wife Mariann, of Springfield, OH, Dallas Lewis and wife Jody of West Carrollton, OH, Mike Lewis and wife Jamie of High Springs, FL, Teresa Toohey (Lewis) and husband Matt of



Wilmington, OH. He is also survived by, 7 grandchildren, Stacey Lewis, Jeff Lewis, Chelsea Lewis, Jesse Lewis, Casey



Edwards, Justin Combs, Makayla Frizzell (Lewis), and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also survived by siblings, Willie Lewis Sr., and wife Ethel of Franklin, OH, Corfene Price and husband Sonny of Middletown, OH, Jessy Lewis and wife



Debbie of West Carrollton, OH, Bobby Lewis and wife Louise of Franklin, OH, Ray Lewis and wife Jerry of Franklin, OH, and Effie Henson (Lewis) of Springboro, OH. The family would like to give a special Thanks, to Freda Tester for taking such good care of our dad. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH. Funeral services immediately following. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Sonny Price



officiating. Masks are optional for attendees.



