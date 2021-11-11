LEYES, Francis X. "Frank"



Francis X. "Frank" Leyes, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Francis was born May 7, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert and Margaret (Smith) Leyes. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn and Catherine Leyes. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mable (Fortner) Leyes; two children, Penny (Doug) Colvin, Daniel (Amanda) Leyes; three brothers, Edward (Mary), Paul (Anita) and Matthew (Joyce); five grandchildren, Kirsti Denny, Chase Mathews, Liam, Owen and Nora Leyes; four great-grandchildren, Stella, Memphis, Remington and Micah. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Smoky. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during Vietnam and retired from the Inland Division of General



Motors after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Church of the Incarnation, The NRA and was a drag racing



enthusiast. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, from The Church of the



Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or Incarnation Parish in his memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Leyes family.



