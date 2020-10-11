LICHTENBERG, John H. Age 53, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Lisa. He will be missed by many people, especially his best friend Brad Tyzzer and his family. John was born July 25, 1967, and grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio. He graduated from Carroll High School and Wright State University. John was a veteran, who served his country in Desert Storm. He worked in IT in both the education and medical fields. He also taught tennis at Sinclair Community College. John was passionate about The Ohio State Buckeyes' football team, never missing a game. John filled his free time with reading, playing racket sports, and playing musical instruments. Last winter, he played Christmas Carols on his guitar for charity, donating the proceeds to the Dayton Police Department in gratitude for their efforts in the Oregon District Shootings. John showed unending dedication to his family. He cared for both of his parents during their final illnesses. He worked for many years to meet the needs of his brother, who struggled with mental illness. Those who knew him best ask that he be remembered with compassion. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

