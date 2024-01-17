Liff (Brown) (Copenheaver), Pamela



LIFF, Pamela (nee Copenheaver-Brown) A wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and close friend to many. Pam joined our blessed Lord Jesus, on January 14, 2024, following an extended illness. This lovely lady was born on 11/28/59 in York, Pa.  the first daughter of Raymond and Donna (Gettys) Copenheaver. Surviving Pamela are her daughter, Samantha Queen (Matt Church); grandchildren Mason Queen, Madilyn Queen and Lillian Church; parents, Raymond and Donna Copenheaver; Sister, Lisa (John) Dietrich. Also her nieces and nephew, Jessica (Patrick) Sullivan, Kim (Joel) Sobel and Eric (Morgan) Dietrich. When Pam was three years old, her family moved from Pennsylvania to Dayton, Ohio. Pam finished her high school studies at Fairmont West in Kettering. Shortly after graduation, Pam and Charlie Brown were married. Pam joined NCR Corp in the Display and Exhibits area. For the last ten years Pam has worked for ABC Dental Office and considered their staff her work family. Pam's work ethic and attention to detail were important qualities that defined Pam's character. For fun, Pam and Rick Liff enjoyed Nascar races and trips to various race tracks. Kyle Larson quickly became Pam's favorite driver, as she happily displayed his racing merch. Hocking Hills State Park was one of Pam's favorite places to spend occasional weekends to unwind. The relaxation and hot tub won out over nature and hiking! Pam was a huge animal lover and provided a fun and meaningful home to many lucky shelter/rescue dogs. Pam was sure she would be reunited with her beloved pets. The biggest joy of Pam's life was Samantha and her grandchildren. Pam noted that not being able to continue watching them grow was her biggest concern, but she will watch over them from above. We only had Pamela with us for 64 years, but she touched the lives of so many. Our gratitude and Thank You to the close friends of Pam and sister Lisa as they helped support and assist through her illness. Our heartfelt thanks to Ohio Hospice of Dayton for their care and kindness in Pam's last days. Please join us at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, on January 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM for visitation and 11:00 AM for Pam's service. In lieu of Flowers, your contribution to Ohio Hospice of Dayton (www.ohioshospice.org) or Greater Dayton Humane Society (www.hsdayton.org) will be appreciated, in the name and honor of Pamela Ann Liff. More information may be found at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



