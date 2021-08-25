LILES, George N.



Age 88, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family, after a long illness. George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jane Newell, his older sister Shirley Hipple and younger brother Charles, both of Michigan. He was



pre-deceased by his parents, his older brother Rex and younger sister Barbara.



George was born at home, in Detroit, Michigan, to Rex and Anna (Burnett) Liles. He was the middle sibling of five children, attended Detroit public schools and graduated from Lincoln High School, in Ferndale,



Michigan, in 1951. After high school, George served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, during the



Korean Conflict. After completing his military service, he



returned to Michigan and started his career as a draftsman with Ford Motor Company. In 1955, he married Betty Jane Newell and together they had three children, Norman,



Christine and Mary Ellen (Ron) Lemieux. In 1962, George graduated with honors from Lawrence Technological University, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.



In 1973, George joined Hamilton Tool Company, in Hamilton, Ohio. At Hamilton Tool, George was highly valued by his co-workers, especially the union shop employees. For years, a trip to the store took twice as long as George always ran into a friend from Hamilton Tool and would take the time to stop and catch up. After retirement in 1996, George continued working on Hamilton Tool presses scattered across the U.S. and parts of Europe. He was named a sole inventor on four U.S. patents.



The family will receive friends 1 p.m. – until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014.



A reception at Rick's Tavern will follow. Donations in George's memory may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Ohio Valley Hospice. The family will accept condolences at



www.avancefuneralhome.com