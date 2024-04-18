Lillich, Kay Paske



Kay P. Lillich age 71 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on April 15, 2024. She was married to her love, Michael Lillich, for nearly 30 years. Kay had a passion for helping people. She received an MS in Counseling at Wright State University where she became an Academic Advisor and met her husband. To continue heiping peopie, Kay wanted to become a Holistic Health Practitioner when she retired. She was a certified Yoga instructor, Reiki Master and Reflexologist. For fun, Kay loved crafting, making many custom cards and scrapbooks. One of her favorite places to vacation was the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Massachusetts. She enjoyed motorcycle trips with her husband including the Blue Ridge Parkway. In 2021 she returned to creating poetry that she had a passion for when she was young. She created her poetry on Twitter in a poetry group that includes published writers who suggested she publish her work. In 2023 she wondered if her poetry would be her final contribution to the world. Kay was proceeded in death by her mother, Evelyn, father, Edward and brother, Todd, who died at birth. Kay is survived by her loving husband Michael, loved cousins in the United States and recently discovered to the family, cousins in France. Kay will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 9am at a site reserved for Michael and Kay and where her mother and father are also laid to rest. Kay spent her final days at the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton Hospice House which excelled in care and compassion. Please make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers to this worthy not-for-profit organization.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com