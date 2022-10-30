LINARDOS, Louis H.



96 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in his home. He was born in Kosmas, Greece, on September 15, 1926, the son of Argeri and Evagglia (Lambros) Linardos. He worked at Linardos Villa and was the owner and operator of Papa Louie's and Four Seasons Greenhouse. He was a member of Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Survivors include his wife, Pota (Kritikou); three children and spouses, Harry (Lora) Linardos, Angie Linardos and Lillian (Rene) Sagebien; five grandchildren, Palina, Ceaira, Elias, Jordan and Gabriella; five great grandsons, Emmitt, Maxwell, Sawyer, Maverick and Luke and brother and sister-in-law, John (Sandra) Linardos. He was preceded in death by his son, Dimitri Linardos. He will be remembered as a loving, kind and generous man. He was always in a good spirit and smiling. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with a Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Greek Orthodox Church with Father Dumitru Rusu officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church.

