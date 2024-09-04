Linder, Barbara

Linder (Coleman), Barbara Jo



Barbara (Coleman) Linder, age 84 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2024. She was the secretary and bookkeeper for Linder's Chimney Sweep for many years. Barbara was a member of First Light Church. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, but most importantly, being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Danny (Jennifer) Linder of New Paris, Gina Linder of Columbus, Cory (Heather) Linder of Englewood, grandchildren: Stephanie, Carlee, Josh, Madison and Mason, great grandchildren: Blake, Adam, Brooke, Alex, Ethan, Madi, Lilly, Jase, Brynlee, Remi and Aiden, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lyndall Howard Linder, mother: Bertha (Casey) Coleman, grandparents: Josephine and Roy Casey, brother: Elbert Coleman and sister: Norma Kirkpatrick. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive the friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25: Ministries. To view the service for Barbara and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



