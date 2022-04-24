LINDNER, Rolf D.



Age 79, went to be with the Lord April 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at David's United Church of Christ (170 West David Road, Kettering, OH) on April 29, 2022, at 10 am. Interment will be at David's Cemetery. There will be a reception after the service in the church's Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David's United Church of Christ. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

