dayton-daily-news logo
X

LINDNER, Rolf

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LINDNER, Rolf D.

Age 79, went to be with the Lord April 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at David's United Church of Christ (170 West David Road, Kettering, OH) on April 29, 2022, at 10 am. Interment will be at David's Cemetery. There will be a reception after the service in the church's Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David's United Church of Christ. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
Michniak, William
3
NEWELL, Robert
4
Crouse, John
5
LAWSON, Bonnie
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top