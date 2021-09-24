LINDSEY,



Brenda Marlene



Brenda Marlene Lindsey, age 72, of New Carlisle, passed away on September 20, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Clyde and



Clarinda Cornelius. She was



preceded in death by her



parents, and her brother,



Kenneth Cornelius. Brenda is survived by her beloved



husband, William "Bill" Lindsey; daughter, Marinda "Mindy"



(Jason) Chadwell; grandson, Steven Cordell Bocock; brother, Aubrey (Kathy) Cornelius; best friend, Linda Wright; and many other loving family and friends. She was employed for 30 years with Inland/Delphi. Brenda was also an Ordained



Minister. In her free time, she enjoyed working on houses with her husband, traveling, genealogy, scrap booking, riding



motorcycles and adored spending time with her family.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, on Monday,



September 27, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at William McDaniel Family



Cemetery in East Bernstadt, Laurel County, KY. To share a memory of Brenda with the family or to leave a special



message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

