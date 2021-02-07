LINDSEY, Carolynn M.



Carolynn M. Lindsey, age 73, passed away on December 16th, 2020, at her home in Dayton, Ohio.



Born in Dillon, South Carolina, in 1947, to Monroe and Mary Perry. She married and later divorced Hershell Lindsey; had one daughter, Melanie Lindsey-Graf and grandchildren,



Miranda Lindsey and Adam Graf.



She spent most of her life serving as a Registered Nurse and mentor across the Miami Valley. She retired after nearly 40 years of service at several facilities including Twin Valley and the Dayton VA. She had a passion for nursing, education and completed numerous degrees in the fields of nursing, psychology, and teaching.



She now joins her predeceased parents; siblings, Addie, Jimmy, Monroe Jr., and Betty in heaven.



She leaves to cherish all of her memories with her brother, Daniel Perry, and his wife Odessa, of Georgia, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, family members, and friends. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



