LINE, Anne

Anne (Nancy) Line, 92.



Most people knew Anne as "Nancy". She was born Anna Marie Flaherty on October 22, 1929, in Woburn, Massachusetts. Her parents were Peter Flaherty and Mary (Davis) Flaherty, who had both emigrated from Ireland. She was the oldest daughter of seven children, and had two brothers and four sisters.



Nancy is survived by one sister, Sallie (Mike) Onnembo of Cape Cod, Mass. Also surviving is her daughter, Patti (Doug)



Thompson of Miamisburg, Ohio, and two granddaughters, Susan Robinson of Phoenix, Arizona, and Amy (Mike) Junker of Emeryville, California. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.



Nancy was a veteran and enlisted in Woman in the Air Force (WAF) in 1950. There she met Jerry Line of Columbia City, Indiana, and they were married in 1952. They settled in Vandalia, Ohio, and later moved to Phoneton, Ohio, while working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They retired to Cape Cod, Mass, in 1986. After Jerry passed in 1997, Nancy relocated to Florida, and enjoyed living near her sisters Kay and Theresa, becoming a Red Hat Lady and playing billiards. Although



Nancy loved Florida, since 2019, she had lived in Miamisburg, closer to family.



Nancy leaves as her legacy a spirit of independence and resilience. She rarely complained and was always forthright. She will be greatly missed.



Nancy supported the Disabled American Veterans. In lieu of flowers, please donate to them in her memory.



https://www.dav.org/