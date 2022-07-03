LINGG, Timothy

LINGG, Jr., Timothy Leo



Formerly of Dayton, Tim was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 28, 1946, and died in Pleasanton, CA, on June 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Hoover Lingg and Timothy Leo Lingg. Tim is survived by his sister, Victoria Lingg; daughter Elizabeth Lingg (Ricardo Juarez); nephew, James McGrath; and grandchildren, Elise Amiah Lingg Juarez, and Timothy Leo Lingg, III.



Tim spent much of his life quietly caring for and building up many people and organizations. Known for his gentle and kind nature, Tim did not hesitate to speak up for the importance of keeping a small environmental footprint and alternative solutions to create more peace for our political problems. He also put his words into action through significant volunteer work. PeaceAction (https://peaceaction.org), UNRWA USA (https://www.unrwa.org), and the International Peace Museum (https://peace.museum) were some of the causes dear to Tim's strong convictions.



Tim could be found at many a job over the years that used his creative and technical problem solving talents: software engineering, banking, accounting, automotive mechanic work, carpentry, and more, but none compared to his commitment and calling as a father. Tim invested his intelligence, creativity, and deep care into raising his daughter to be the strong, successful person she is today and shared his love and guidance with his grandchildren.



His Memorial Service and Fellowship Meal will be at the Lower Miami Church of the Brethren at 5353 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417, on Friday, July 8th at 5:30pm.

