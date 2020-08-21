LINGLER, Michael R. Michael R. Lingler, age 75, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Three Rivers Health Care. He was born on July 2, 1945, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of the late Orville and Thelma (Richardson) Lingler. Michael was a graduate of Taft High School Class of 1963, Vietnam Army Veteran having earned a Purple Heart. He retired from Northwest School District and was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church and DAV Chapter 15. On September 12, 1986, he married LaVerne Barger. Michael is survived by his wife of over 33 years; children, Charles (Louise) Lingler, Lisa (Jeff) Rouse, Lori (Greg) Smith, Rob Titmus, Lori Jackson and Amy (Jamie) Roark; grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicole, Alexandria, Casey, Chloe, James, Jerry, Daryl, Randy, Jake, Josh, Megan, Andrea and Erin; nine great-grandchildren; nephew Steven (Jolene) Bowling and his brother-in-law Vince Barger. He was also preceded in death by his sister Sandy Bowling and brother-in-law Ivan Bowling. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4pm to 6 pm at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 2425 Mack Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 6pm at the church with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Graveside committal will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in his memory to the DAV Chapter 15, 20 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The family would like to thank Three Rivers Healthcare Center and Vitas Health Care for all their loving care and support for Mike. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

