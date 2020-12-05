Lininger, Martha

LININGER (née Revelos), Martha Jane



Martha Jane Lininger (née



Revelos), age 84, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at UC West Chester Hospital. She was the loving wife of Jim Lininger, devoted mother of Angela (Lininger) Miklos, who both proceeded her in death. She was the dear grandmother of Eleni, Cara, and



Neil Miklos, and great-grandmother to Michael Oliver Scalamonti. She will be dearly missed by her son-in-law Mike Miklos of Endicott, NY, by her loving twin sister Mary Lou McCormick of Middletown, Ohio, as well as other family and friends including her goddaughter Cathy McCormick. She was born January 1936, in Middletown, Ohio, to Demetrios (James) Revelos and Angela Revelos (née Belitsos). She was predeceased by her brothers George and Charlie, and sister Dorothy. She is survived by her younger identical mirror-twin Mary Lou McCormick. In her youth she worked in her family business, Elite's Ice Cream and Candy. She attended Miami University where she studied bacteriology and was recruited into the new Dietetics program where she received a



Bachelor's Degree, completed an internship at The Christ



Hospital in Cincinnati, and became a Registered Dietitian. She and her twin sister were very playful and often tricked both teachers and dates alike. They even volunteered to be subjects for a research project at Miami University looking into psychic



connections between identical twins. She worked with the



Department of Veterans Affairs for most of her career. She was proud to have worked on the space nutrition program for NASA and Wright-Patterson Air Force base, and often remembered working with Neil Armstrong on the needs for their space voyage. She retired as an Assistant Chief of Nutrition at the Bath, NY, VA, Medical Center. She was married to Jim Lininger. They lived in California, Avoca, NY, and Bath, NY, until most recently living with her twin sister in Middletown, Ohio. She enjoyed playing piano duets, singing, cooking,



doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and celebrating life. She was beautiful and very smart. A private memorial service will take place on Tuesday, December 8, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, located at 3805 Roosevelt Blvd,



Middletown, OH. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and



Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Avenue, Middletown, Ohio, 45044. Kali nichta, Martha. May her memory be eternal. Please share



memorial comments at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

