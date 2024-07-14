Linkhart, Doris J.



Doris Linkhart, born July 31st, 1928, passed away peacefully in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 8th. She was the beloved wife of Edwin James Linkhart (deceased 2020) for 73 years and the devoted mother of Jim Linkhart and daughter-in-law Kathy. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter Jill Linkhart Pennington at a very young age. Doris was a cherished grandmother to Jason Linkhart and Kim Linkhart Whitten, and she found immense joy in her five granddaughters: Grace Whitten, Olivia Whitten, Maeve Whitten, Iris Linkhart, and Meadow Linkhart. Doris lived a vibrant and fulfilling life. She delighted in playing cards with family and friends, ballroom dancing to the tunes of the Big Bands and traveling throughout the US and Europe. Sunflowers always brought her happiness, and she thoroughly enjoyed watching her granddaughters grow. Doris was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024 between 11:30 and 12:30 with service following at 12:30 at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com