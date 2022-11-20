LINKHART, Helen T.



101, of Springfield, OH, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oakwood Village. She was born March 6, 1921, in Koblenz, Germany, to Wesley A. and Mary (Schultz) Wilber. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Potts for 33 years. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She loved travel, family holidays, walks on the beach, making and treating everyone with her cinnamon cake and giving true loving advice. She made everyone she ever met feel special and important. She found great joy in sharing her family's successes, joys and challenges. She was authentic, down to earth and wholeheartedly there for those in her life. She loved Jesus, showed grace and protected us all. She left an inspirational legacy. She will be dearly missed by everyone. Survivors include three children, James Linkhart, Thomas (Marcia) Linkhart and Kathy Cullen (Butch Wade); a son-in-law, Loring Williams; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie Hughes, Travis Williams, Jenny Osborn, Barb Anderson, Beth McGuffey, Colleen Lytle and Carrie Patton; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Richard; a daughter, Mary Jane Williams; grandson, Casey Cullen; daughter-in-law, Sandy Linkhart; a sister Mary Ann; and brothers, Richard, William and Joseph. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being handled by the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

