LINTON, Kathleen

LINTON (Mastbaum), Kathleen Jo 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Kettering Fairmont West High School and from Miami University. She spent over 20 years teaching elementary and middle school, specializing in reading. Kathy was passionate about her family, lifelong friends, her daughters, hosting parties, making holidays special, and shopping. Kathy is survived by her parents, Joseph and Patricia Mastbaum (Dayton, OH), brother John (Libby) Mastbaum (Beavercreek, OH), sister-in-law, Barbara Linton (Dayton, OH), daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Donaldson (Seattle, WA), daughter, Holly Fissel (Columbus, OH), her four grandchildren, Reece and Addison Donaldson (Seattle, WA), Isaac and Anna Fissel (Columbus, OH), and former husband, Jim Linton (Southport, NC). A small memorial service for the family will be held on Friday, September 4th. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, Ohio.

