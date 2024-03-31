Linville (Petering), Cheryl



LINVILLE, Cheryl age 77 of Tipp City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Harold, daughter Sherri Johnson of Denver, CO, son Jeffrey Johnson of Dayton, her twin sister Carol (Jack) Pounds of Tipp City, 2 grandsons Justin and Ryan Johnson, 1 great grandson Lowell, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. She was a member of Living Word Church as well as the Miami Valley Golf Club. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon followed by a Memorial service at 12 noon, at the Living Word Church 926 E. National Rd. Vandalia, Ohio 45377 by Pastor Pat Murray. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Cheryl's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



