LIPKER, Jackie Lee "Jack"
Formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away 4/19/22, after
battling cancer for 4 years. He served honorably in the U.S.
Navy and more so as a Dayton Police officer for 25 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; son Scott (Tammy); daughter Toni
(Michael); 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; a sister Patricia Kay, and numerous family members. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach, FL, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN.
