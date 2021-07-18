LIPSCOMB, Margaret

LIPSCOMB (Shook), Margaret A.



Margaret A. Lipscomb (Shook) 72, passed away July 6, 2021. Born on August 31, 1948, she was raised in Dayton, Ohio.



Survived by her husband Larry Lipscomb, of 55 years. Three children Penny Hirn (Dave), Joann Cole (Ray), Larry Lipscomb (Amy). Eight grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Matthew, Kenny, Dawn (Eric), Amber, Joseph, and Emily. Two great-grandchildren Oliver, Anastasia and a sister Donna. Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5pm-7pm. Services on



Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11am, with burial to follow.

