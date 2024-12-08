Liskany, Janos Steven "Steve"



We are heartbroken to announce the death of Janos 'Steve' Steven Liskany, who passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends on October 26, 2024.



Steve is survived by Lynn, his beloved wife of 60 years, daughters Lisa (John) & Sandi (Matt), grandchildren Noah Evans, Jonah, Sydney, & Tristan Klumb, son in law Jimmy, Shelby (Crystal), Luna and Kyle Bell, and brother Ed (Elaine), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and so very many friends-like-family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Fentress) and John Liskany , sister Jennie Long, brother Mike Liskany, son John Bret Liskany and adopted daughter Rose Evans.



A Celebration of Life will be held on December 15, 2024, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton, Ohio, 45449.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com