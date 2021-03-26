X

LITER, Bessie E.

Age 104, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Bessie was born in Paris, KY, on August 15, 1916, to the late Arthur and Hattie (Richards) Liggett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray

Anderson; children, Wayne, Calvin and Vickie; and several brothers and sisters. Bessie is survived by her daughters, Joyce and Wanda; son, Raymond; grandchildren, Jeff, Dana, Chris, Dawn, Eric, Buffy and Michael; and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 10-11 am at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Bessie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To send the family a special

