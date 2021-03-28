X

LITTERAL, HOMER

LITTERAL, Sr., Homer

Homer Litteral Sr., 92, of Donnelsville, passed away March 25, 2021, in his home. He was born July 12, 1928, in Kentucky, the son of R.Z. Littreral and Maudie (Blanton) (Litteral)

Pendleton. Mr. Litteral had attended the Freewill Baptist Church and was retired form OMCO. Survivors include a brother, Willie Litteral; a half-brother, Homer Monroe; four half-sisters, Connie, Imogene, Geraldine and Mary; several grandchildren including, Ellen Litteral, Carolyn Foster, Robert Litteral and Anna Litteral; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; his son, Homer "Rerun" Litteral Jr.; sisters, Betty Ison and Susie Davis; brothers, Norman Gene Litteral and R. Z. Litteral Jr. and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Aaron Turner from the South Charleston Christian Center

officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Donnelsville Cemetery.

