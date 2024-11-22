Little, Barbara Ann



LITTLE, Barbara Ann, 82, of Springfield, died November 18, 2024 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer. She was born on November 24, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio to Curtis James and Ruby Lee (Adams) Trinkle. Barbara graduated from Northeastern High School in 1961. She retired from working for Dr. David Monjot for over 30 years. Barbara married her beloved husband Jack Little in 1961 and they were blessed with three children, Cyndi DeCarlo of Springfield, Doug (Diana) Little of Naples, FL and Bart (Tara) Little of Springfield. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren whom she was extremely proud of, Anthony and Jacklyn DeCarlo, Daniel, Sydney, and Kirsten Little, and Braeden and Berkeley Little. She was a longtime member of Northwood Hills Country Club for 35 years and was also a member of Elks Lodge #51, where she was an avid golfer. Barbara spent over 15 winters in Fort Myers, Florida loving life with best friends Fred and Phyllis Fisher. Barbara loved spending her days outside working in her yard or shopping with her daughter Cyndi. She loved decorating her house to make it such a cozy place for friends and family. Survivors include her children, Cyndi, Doug and Bart; brothers, Robert (Alice) Trinkle and Mike (Jan) Trinkle; as well as many nieces and nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Ruby and Curt, and brother Don. The family would like thank Ohio Valley Hospice including Paige and Jayden and would like to give a special thanks to Lisa Athy and Kathy Schmitt for the care they provided to mom out of the kindness of their hearts. Also, the family would like to thank Barbara's friends, Phyllis, Janet and Judy for their support during this difficult journey. Visitation will be Monday November 25th from 5pm-7pm at CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com