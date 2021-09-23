LITTLE, Carole B.



83, passed away on Monday morning, September 21, 2021, at Morrison Woods Health



Campus.



She was born on December 12, 1937, in Whitley City, Kentucky, the youngest child of William Addison and Alcie (Stephens) Ball. She attended the McCreary County School and graduated from McCreary County High School in May of 1956. On March 20, 1956, in Jellico, Tennessee, she married James "J.B." Little.



After their marriage, the couple moved to Ohio. She graduated from Miami University with a BS in elementary education and a MA in reading from Xavier University. She began her teaching career with the Fairfield City School District in 1972 as a fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary. After



completing her media specialist certification, she became the librarian at Central in 1982. For twenty-five years, she was a member of the Central family; a very special group of teachers and more importantly, outstanding friends. The last seven years of her teaching career were spent as the FIS librarian. A new staff and wonderful new friends marked the ending of an exciting and very rewarding career; she retired in 2004.



Carole was a member of the River Road Baptist Church and through the years served as a Sunday School teacher, was the church media specialist, church clerk and sang in the choir.



She is survived by several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, James "J.B." Little on January 26, 2021; and seven



siblings, Nonnie Ellen Slater, Ruby Lois Morgan, Hollis Jennings Ball, Addie Ruth Keith, Illa Louise Keith, Garnett Lee Ball and Leonard Cleveland Ball.



For those who remain, Carole's family and friends, she would encourage you to prepare for eternity; our earthly life is a



single tick when compared with the eternal clock. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that



whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have



everlasting life" John 3:16.



Private Funeral Services will be held and burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Fairfield Central Elementary or Fairfield Crossroads Middle School at, Fairfield City Schools, 4641 Bach Lane, Fairfield, OH 45014.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.

