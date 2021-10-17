LITTLE, Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Little, 72, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2021, as the result of a car accident. He was born October 11, 1949, in London, Ohio, to the late Laura Little. Donald had retired from TAC Industries in 2016, where he assisted in making and repairing cargo nets. He was a long-time participant of Special Olympics in fast-walking and bowling. He was an avid Elvis Presley and scary movie collector. He loved Batman, liked to make crafts, and enjoyed going on double-dates with his wife and friends. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Margaret (Stringfellow) Little; best friends of 32 years, Ron and Jan Ewers; special friends, Pam Kellis and Kesha Tuttle; special friend and SSA, Judy Collier; his home healthcare nurses, Mark Cloud and Tracy Morgan; his extended family at Choices in Community Living, Gretchen and Chris Zinkhon, Patty and Bryan Medley, Doug and Roxanne Zinkhon, Derek Zinkhon and Lauren Linn, David and Kelly Grisso, Sr., David Grisso, Jr., and Miranda Grisso; staff that took care of him, Susan Buell, Raven Brown, Marless



Thompson, Stephanie Keiffer, Diane Hayslip, Beth McDermott, Courtney Alexander, Megan Ackley, and Ginny Gavol; cousins, Linda Bowman and Jimmy Little; and his buddy (cat), Greyson. Donald was a very caring and funny man who will be missed. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Vicki Case officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



