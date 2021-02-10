X

LITTLE, Joseph

LITTLE, Joseph Wesley

Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday,

February 9, 2021. He was born on September 19, 1943, in

Hamilton, the son of the late Arthur and Edith (West) Little. He married his wife, Carlene Wheeler, in 1974 and she

preceded him in death on

February 24, 1994. Joseph is

survived by his children, Tara (Billy) Little, Lara (Tony)

Hamilton, Cort (Kathy) Greene, and Delena (Frank) Buchanan; longtime girlfriend, Wanda Bruns; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald (Arlene) Little. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Arthur, Everett, Donald, Louie, Raymond, Rick, and Armon Lee Little, Lolita Colgate, and

Margie Sidwell. Services will be private and interment will be in Collinsville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the

family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

