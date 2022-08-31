dayton-daily-news logo
X

LITTLE, Tonya

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LITTLE, Tonya Kay

60, of Springfield, passed away August 27, 2022, in the Ohio State University Hospital. She was born December 25, 1961, in Springfield, the daughter of Noah and Janet (Couch) Stidham. Tonya was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3660. She loved singing, playing pool, animals, cooking and spending time with her loving family and many friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert D. Little; her parents, Noah and Janet Stidham; children, Natalie (Bradley) Cochran, Kyle Porter and Vanessa Marich; two grandchildren, Chloe Cochran and Lily Marich; sister, Lana Stidham; sister-in-law, Venita Hosey and nephews, Brandon Carey and Tyler Bame. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Beth Stidham Hosey. Private graveside services for Tonya's family will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tonya's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
Ferguson, Helen
4
LINDSEY, Barbara
5
HAAS, Barry
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top