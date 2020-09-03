X

LIVERS, Deborah

Obituaries

LIVERS, Deborah Renée Deborah (Livers) Cook, 61, passed away August 21, in Cincinnati, OH. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, husband, David Livers; sons, Matthew and Trenton; Father, Harvey; sisters, Dianne, Janice and Jackie; niece and nephews, Kandace, Jason and Akinyele. A Host of family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhome.com

