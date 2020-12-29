LIVINGSTON, Michael E. "Mike"



Age 73 of Centerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 24, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1947, in Dayton to the late Arnold and Julia (Eicher) Livingston.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Brigid Livingston; children, Greg (Cassie) Livingston, Caitlin (Dustin) Simmons and Kyle (Kim) Livingston; granddaughter, Macy Simmons; sister, Sharon Brown and numerous nieces,



nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive friends from 9-10 AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149



Franklin St., Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM with Fr. Angelo Anthony, Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or The Hospice of Dayton, in Mike's memory.



To share a memory of Mike or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

