LIVINGSTON, Minnes L.



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He retired from NCR with over 38 years as a manager. Minnes was also a member of the NRA, and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling. He is survived by his brother-in-law: Ron (Linda) Lewis of Englewood, sisters-in-law: Carol (Edward) Wood of Dayton, Wanda Conley of Englewood, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Ann (Lewis) Livingston, parents: Alex and Lona Livingston, 2 sisters and brother-in-law: James Conley. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating.



Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com