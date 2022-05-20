ll, James Gallagher

GALLAGHER, ll,



James Nathan



Age 96, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022. James was born in Philadelphia, PA, on Jan. 1926, to Florence and James Gallagher l.



He grew up with 5 sisters and 3 brothers. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy to serve his country and served in WWII.



He was stationed on the USS Incredible AM 249. While in the Navy he earned the European Theater Ribbon, Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation. In 1950, he re-enlisted and served in the Korean War and was



stationed on the USS Philippine Sea. He was honorably



discharged in 1952.



He married the love of his life, Florence D. Dillin, in 1952, and they had 5 children. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years who died on March 21, 1999, and the passing of his first son, James N. Gallagher IIl, who passed away at 6 weeks old in 1957.



James is survived by his four children, Daughter Evelyn (Doug) Yaus and grandchildren Sheree (Richard) Rucker and Great-grandchildren Allen Thigpen (Lindsey Mann), RJ Rucker, and Great-great-granddaughters Scarlet and Aniah Thigpen, Kia Messerly; Granddaughter Stephanie Yaus (daughter Madison Manning) Granddaughter Kari (Jason) Grigsby, Great-grandchildren Hannah and Carson Grigsby, Grandson Michael (Shelli) Zwiesler and Granddaughter Madison Zwiesler; Daughter Kathleen (James) Lloyd; Son James E. (Tracy)



Gallagher and Grandchildren James M. (Emily) Gallagher, Sean (Sarah) Gallagher, and Great-grandchildren Jordyn, Beckham, and Oakley; Son Timothy (Maricel) Gallagher and Grandchildren Brooke (Pippen Weisbeck) and Jennifer.



Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to James and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.



There will be a private celebration in honor of James' wonderful life at a later date. (Services have been entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home.)

