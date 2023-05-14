X

Lloyd, Jack

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Lloyd, Jack Richard "Pappy"

Lloyd, Jack

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, Jack Richard Lloyd (a.k.a. Pappy), beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Helen Lloyd, brother James Lloyd, sister Patricia Bastiani, daughter Cherie (Lloyd) Dull, and great-grandson George Davenport. He is survived by his wife Jill (Steck) Lloyd, brother B. Michl Lloyd, daughter Jody (Peter) Dull, Son-In-Law Kevin Dull, daughter Susan (Mike) Sievers, grandchildren Samantha (Daniel) Trego, Ben (Renae) Dull, Jacob Dull, Luke (Cassandra) Dull, Rebecca (Charles) Middlestetter, Hilary (Tanisha) Sievers, Daniel Sievers, David (Natalie) Sievers and nine great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack graduated from Middleport High School in 1954. He attended Ohio University and served in the United States Navy. Jack and Jill were married for sixty-three years. They enjoyed traveling and many years of Ballroom dancing together. Jack spent over sixty years in financial services achieving his CLU, ChFC, and MSFS credentials. He was a member of Million Dollar Round Table for many years and received numerous awards. Jack was a dedicated member of the Brookville Church of the Brethren. His love of God and family were central to his life. He was generous beyond measure and loved sending and receiving flowers. Flowers are welcome! Additional donations can be made to the Brookville Church of the Brethren. Visitation: Friday, May 19th, 2023 from 4pm  8pm at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, Ohio. Funeral Service: Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 10:30am at the Brookville Church of the Brethren, Brookville, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Newkirk, Erin
3
Kessler, Kenneth
4
Pence, Wanda
5
Gills, Rita Neal
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top