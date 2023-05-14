Lloyd, Jack Richard "Pappy"



Lloyd, Jack



On Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, Jack Richard Lloyd (a.k.a. Pappy), beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Helen Lloyd, brother James Lloyd, sister Patricia Bastiani, daughter Cherie (Lloyd) Dull, and great-grandson George Davenport. He is survived by his wife Jill (Steck) Lloyd, brother B. Michl Lloyd, daughter Jody (Peter) Dull, Son-In-Law Kevin Dull, daughter Susan (Mike) Sievers, grandchildren Samantha (Daniel) Trego, Ben (Renae) Dull, Jacob Dull, Luke (Cassandra) Dull, Rebecca (Charles) Middlestetter, Hilary (Tanisha) Sievers, Daniel Sievers, David (Natalie) Sievers and nine great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack graduated from Middleport High School in 1954. He attended Ohio University and served in the United States Navy. Jack and Jill were married for sixty-three years. They enjoyed traveling and many years of Ballroom dancing together. Jack spent over sixty years in financial services achieving his CLU, ChFC, and MSFS credentials. He was a member of Million Dollar Round Table for many years and received numerous awards. Jack was a dedicated member of the Brookville Church of the Brethren. His love of God and family were central to his life. He was generous beyond measure and loved sending and receiving flowers. Flowers are welcome! Additional donations can be made to the Brookville Church of the Brethren. Visitation: Friday, May 19th, 2023 from 4pm  8pm at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, Ohio. Funeral Service: Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 10:30am at the Brookville Church of the Brethren, Brookville, Ohio.

