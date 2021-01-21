X

LOCKARD, Dorothy G.

DOROTHY G. LOCKARD, 85, of Springfield, passed away on January 17, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Springfield,

on October 17, 1935,

to Charles and Geraldine (Puckett) Shoemaker. Dorothy previously worked for K-Mart and Shoemaker Ford. She was a loving mother. Survivors

include her children, Gary

(Diane) Lockard, Rick (Tina) Lockard Tom (Julie) Lockard and Debbie (Don) Gayhart; eight grandchildren; thirteen great- grandchildren; brother, Bill (Faye) Shoemaker and several

nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Ray, one sister and two brothers. A special thank you is extended to the nurses at Springfield Regional Medical

Center, Bill (Pat) Chiles, Mike (Julie) Pence and Bill (Faye)

Shoemaker for the loving help and care they provided to Dorothy. She was a friend to all who knew her. A private

service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held for the family.

Burial will be at Vernon-Asbury Cemetery, Pleasant Township. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting her family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting


