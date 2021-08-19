LOCKARD, Douglas



Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Douglas was a retired teacher from Mad River School System with 30 years of service, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, and an Army Veteran of The Korean War. He is



preceded in death by his



parents, 6 brothers, and 1



sister. Douglas is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia; daughter and son-in-law,



Elizabeth and Kurt Jensen; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Amy Lockard; sisters, Edith and Mildred; grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Veronica, and Nicholas; and many other



relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will



receive friends at the Marker and Heller Funeral Home, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Sunday from 2-5 PM. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Mad River Local Schools, MRREO Scholarship Fund, 801 Harshman Road, Riverside, OH 45431, in Douglas's memory. Special thanks to Dr. Wenzke,



Dr. Timpone and Dr. Calvo.

