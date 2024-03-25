Lockhart, Carolyn S.



Carolyn S. Lockhart, 67, of Springfield passed away peacefully on March 17, 2024. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 26, 1956, to her parents James and Carol (Roth) Lockhart.



Carolyn was a woman of many passions and interesting hobbies. She loved a good horror movie, enjoying a good scare surrounded by people she loved. Carolyn also loved completing crossword puzzles, and she was an avid thrift store enthusiast. She loved finding unique secondhand finds to add to her wardrobe and home collection, and she will always be remembered for perusing the thrift store aisles with joy. Carolyn's kind and gentle spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Carolyn is survived by her children Christina Cameron (Shane Williams) and David Cameron, grandchildren Vincent Cameron and Oliver Cameron, goddaughter Tiffany Castle, sister Victoria Roth, cousins Brian and Randy Bezotte, and her best friend Cyndi Bitto.



Carolyn's generosity continues as the family chose to participate in the eye donor program. The care they received from Dr. Ashraf's kindness and compassion was deeply appreciated.



At this time, no services will be held for Carolyn. Think of her every time you do a crossword puzzle and celebrate her in any way that brings you peace.



Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com